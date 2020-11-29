Jetcoin (JET) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $210,525.65 and approximately $84,852.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

