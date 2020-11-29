Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $2.03 million and $37,891.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Coinrail, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.