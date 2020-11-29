Jobchain (JOB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,091.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $3,091.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 465.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00164726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00298149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00928295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00166188 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,322,285,586 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

