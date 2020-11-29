Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $24,610.69 and $2,067.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00301514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00923575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00467005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165136 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

