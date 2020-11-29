JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €137.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €129.56 ($152.43).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €118.00 ($138.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €119.24. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.