JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €145.92 ($171.67) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

