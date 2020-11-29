JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.36 ($33.37).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €34.12 ($40.14) on Thursday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.05.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.