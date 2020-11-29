JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.88 ($57.50).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.45. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

