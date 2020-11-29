JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.41 ($73.42).

ETR VNA opened at €56.56 ($66.54) on Thursday. Vonovia SE has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Vonovia SE (VNA.F)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

