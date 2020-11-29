JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,399 shares of company stock worth $3,956,374 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.