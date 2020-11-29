JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. AO World has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

