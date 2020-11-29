JulSwap (JUL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $228,338.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00165721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00920996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165003 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

