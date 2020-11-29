Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Receives $5.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 943,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,961. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $650,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

