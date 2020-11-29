JustLiquidity Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $43.57 or 0.00240812 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $514,809.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00164736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00922424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00219099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470832 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165402 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,913 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

