K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

LRN opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 107.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

