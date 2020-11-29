Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMDA. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 94,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

