Karatgold Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded down 78.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Coinsuper, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Coinbe and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

