Karbo Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $589,066.00 and approximately $589.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00675830 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 347.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001558 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,813,414 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

