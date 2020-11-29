KardiaChain (KAI) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. KardiaChain has a market cap of $27.25 million and $1.08 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,000,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io.

