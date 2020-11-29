Kava Hits Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00164951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00298556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00932112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469986 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00166304 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

