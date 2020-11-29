KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,939 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group makes up 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 184,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,170. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.