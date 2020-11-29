Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $428,651.00

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $73.79 million and approximately $428,651.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00301160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00925302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00165025 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,918,759 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

