Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $208.89 or 0.01148763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and $1.86 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00301586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00923040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468515 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00164945 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

