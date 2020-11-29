Kellogg Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE K opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

