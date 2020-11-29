Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) a €5.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.43. SAF-Holland SE has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €11.30 ($13.29).

About SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F)

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

