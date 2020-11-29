Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.13 ($124.85).

ETR:KBX opened at €107.68 ($126.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1-year high of €111.32 ($130.96).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

