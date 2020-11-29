KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by 115.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

