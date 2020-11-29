KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.28.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

