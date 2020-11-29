KeyCorp Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $310.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.20.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

