KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Dcoin and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $829,741.50 and $730,212.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, COSS, Exmo, HitBTC, TOKOK, Dcoin, YoBit, ABCC, OOOBTC, Coinsbit, CoinBene, P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Livecoin, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

