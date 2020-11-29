Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €6.21 ($7.31).

ETR:KCO opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.03. The stock has a market cap of $718.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of €6.86 ($8.07).

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

