Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of KFY opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

