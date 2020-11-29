Krios Price Up 0% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Krios has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $499.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Krios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00301586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00923040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468515 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00164945 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

