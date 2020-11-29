Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Kryll has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $12,433.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars.

