Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Hits $440.62 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $440.62 million and $65.86 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $52.02 or 0.00286363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.