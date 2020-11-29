L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock gained following the company’s stronger-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the quarterly results. Notably, both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Evidently, L Brands remains focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. The company is on track with its earlier announced profit improvement plan and intends to generate approximately $400 million in annual savings. L Brands continues to revamp its business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences. Markedly, comparable sales (stores and direct business) rose 28% during the quarter.”

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

