La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $258,048.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 84,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $328,192.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

