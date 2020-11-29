Lambda Price Down 6.5% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Lambda has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $5.98 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. During the last week, Lambda has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00301514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00923575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00467005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165136 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,299,554 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

