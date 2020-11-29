Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0383

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $33,525.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

