LanaCoin (LANA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $139,905.21 and $151.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,906,890,188 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

