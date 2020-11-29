Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a P/E ratio of 164.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lantheus by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

