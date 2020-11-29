Largo Coin Price Tops $10.10 on Top Exchanges (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.10 or 0.00055637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $177.97 million and approximately $192,248.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00301160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00925302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00165025 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 47,690,033 coins and its circulating supply is 17,626,177 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

