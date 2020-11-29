LATOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $27,228.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.10 or 0.02891272 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.