Lawrence F. Hagenbuch Buys 6,408 Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $58,633.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $557,884.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HQI opened at $9.28 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in providing temporary staffing services. It also provides on-demand labor solutions in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry. The firm trades under HireQuest Direct and HireQuest brands.The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

