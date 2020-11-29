LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LCNB has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in LCNB by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 26.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

