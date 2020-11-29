Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $749,790.03 and approximately $4,530.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00298266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00919510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471390 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00166079 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.

Lead Wallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

