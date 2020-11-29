Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93,551.66

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000228 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation.

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.