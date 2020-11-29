Lefteris Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Lefteris Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 30th. Lefteris Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LFTRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.02.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.