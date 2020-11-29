Levolution (LEVL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $395,348.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Levolution has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $395,348.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.02931302 BTC.

Levolution Token Profile

LEVL is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,202,764 tokens. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.