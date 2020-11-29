LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

LPL stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

